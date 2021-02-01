NC lawmakers looking to extend deadline for parents to receive $335 extra credit grant

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There may be hope for North Carolina parents who missed out on grant money amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A bill filed in the North Carolina Senate would extend the deadline again for parents who missed out on the $335 extra credit grants from the state to be able to apply for them until May 31.

Senate Bill 36 would make modifications to the more than $440 million in federal funds allocated in 2020 for Extra Credit Grants. Parents with qualifying children 16 and younger at the end of 2019 were eligible for a $335 payment.

In early January, the state Department of Revenue said about 1.1 million people received the payments but not all eligible parents actually got that money. That left about $62.6 million available to distribute to those families.

People who filed state taxes were supposed to get the payments automatically. However, people who did not earn enough money to file taxes had to apply to get the grants. State lawmakers set a deadline in October for those applications, but that was later extended into December following a lawsuit.

The Senate bill is part of a larger bill that makes various technical corrections to account for extended deadlines for the state to spend federal COVID-19 relief money.