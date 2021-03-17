NC lawmakers propose bill to cut down on card skimming

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)—North Carolina lawmakers are trying to make it more difficult for thieves to steal your credit card information.

House Bill 238, Prohibit Possession of Skimming Device, passed through Judiciary 3 on Wednesday with unanimous support. The legislation would make it illegal to own or possess a skimming device, which is a form of tech illegally installed into ATM’s, card readers in stores, and at fuel pumps.

When a consumer swipes their card, the device captures their data and pin numbers. From there the thief creates fake credit and debit cards and robs your account. The FBI reports consumers and financial institutions lose around one billion dollars a year from skimming.

“Oftentimes the government is the last one to keep up with modern technology, this bill wants to keep us up, people are daily getting their information stolen by these devices, these devices actually do no good for anyone,” said Representative John Torbett, the primary sponsor of HB 238.

Torbett says this bill was drafted because a Mecklenburg County police officer came to him and said they were having an issue charging criminals who used these devices, because they would just delete all the data and evidence.

“All a criminal would now need to do is download the information onto his or her phone or lap top, all the information, and then wipe the device clean,” Torbett said.

And some consumers are weary of even using card readers because of skimming.

“That’s another thing I don’t pay at the pump, I pay inside,” said Herald Irvin.

Torbett said the only reason someone would own a skimming device is to steal, so why not just ban the devices all together? California and Arizona have already banned people from owning these devices as well.

“We need to take some kind of action and just, you know, make sure that we get them out of the hands of bad folks,” he said.