NC lawmakers proposing $325 stimulus checks for households with at least one child

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Lawmakers in the North Carolina General Assembly as proposing stimulus checks for households across the state with at least one child.

The payments are meant to help parents offset the costs of transitioning to homeschooling or remote learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sen. Brent Jackson says he and his constituents have proposed a $325 stimulus check for households with at least one child using CARES Act money. The measure would cost $440 million to execute.

Sen. Chuck Edwards (R-48th District) says lawmakers are looking at increasing the benefits by $50 a week. The maximum amount in state benefits would be $400.

“So many people out there are hurting right now. So many are struggling to figure out how to put groceries on their table,” Edwards said on Monday. “We simply have to look for ways to help supplement their income right now until the governor is able to, or at least willing to, help folks get back to work.”

Republican leaders in the House and Senate have agreed to boost state unemployment benefits by $50 per week for the rest of the year, using CARES Act money. Cooper had called for the maximum payment to be increased from $350 per week to $500.

That number goes up to $700, factoring in federal benefits proposed by President Donald Trump.

