NC lawmakers say deal on new stimulus package could be ‘weeks away’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As members of Congress return to Washington this week primarily to respond to issues at the United States Postal Service, lawmakers from North Carolina say a deal on a stimulus package could still be weeks away.

Legislators left the nation’s capital for the summer recess as talks broke down but are returning this week after amid an outcry over recent cutbacks at the postal service.

Rep. David Price (D-NC 4th) said the timing of another stimulus bill is still in question.

“It’d be very desirable to do it on this emergency trip back, but it may wait until after Labor Day,” he said.

Rep. Greg Murphy (R-NC 3rd) said he does not anticipate an agreement emerging this week.

“I don’t see that happening. Those particular talks have stalled,” he said.

Leaders of both parties have proposed another round of direct stimulus payments to people following the payments authorized earlier this year under the CARES Act.

The Democratic proposal in the HEROES Act calls for payments up to $1200 for individuals making up to $75,000 ($2,400 for couples making up to $150,000). In addition, it includes $1,200 per dependent for up to three qualifying dependents. A family could receive up to $6,000.

The Republican-backed HEALS Act also included the $1,200 direct payments for individuals ($2,400 for couples) as well as $500 for each qualifying dependent.

For more details on those payments, click here.

President Trump also has said he supports another round of stimulus payments.

The negotiations fell apart earlier this month amid disagreements over the broader stimulus package, including how much to provide in weekly unemployment benefits and aid to states.

“Mitch McConnell said we’re going to take a pause and see if we really need this. And, then when he figured out they really needed it, it turned out the Republicans were so divided they couldn’t agree on a bill,” Price said. “Absolutely, people are dismayed and disgusted.”

Rep. Murphy and other Congressional Republicans have criticized the $3 trillion price tag of the HEROES Act and other measures included in it they don’t believe tie directly to the emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There were a lot of folks in the country who got those checks who still were working full time and really never missed a beat. We need assistance from the government to go to those individuals who actually need it,” Murphy said. “This entire endeavor by the Trump administration was to stabilize the economy until the pandemic was at a point we could safely reopen. I believe we’re at that point right now.”