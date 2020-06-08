NC lawmakers to announce changes to bill that would reopen gyms, fitness centers

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – There is currently a fight over fitness happening in the North Carolina General Assembly.
State lawmakers will announce some changes later on Monday to a bill that would reopen gyms and other fitness centers.
Gov. Roy Cooper has kept them closed during Phase Two of reopening.
Gym owners across the state have said they want to find a way to reopen while being mindful of social distancing.
Some gym owners have defied the governor’s executive order and opened anyway. Others have been working to try to find a way to convince the governor they can open while adhering to social distancing and being mindful of the impacts of COVID-19.
A bill in the state Senate would allow gyms to reopen at 50-percent capacity and would require employees to wear masks.
Cooper and state health officials said they did not include gyms in Phase Two because they view that as a “high-risk activity” with people breathing hard and potentially spreading the virus.
Last Friday, Cooper vetoed a bill that would have allowed bars to reopen with outdoor seating, in part because it would have limited his ability to put restrictions back into place if there’s a surge in COVID-19 cases.
A press conference is scheduled for Monday afternoon and details about some of the changes being made to the bill should be revealed then.
