NC lawmakers to discuss bill restricting critical race theory in schools on Wednesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina lawmakers will discuss critical race theory at the General Assembly on Wednesday.

Some lawmakers want to limit how and what’s taught in school.

North Carolina House Bill 324 would limit how school teachers can address and teach race and sex in their classrooms.

The bill focuses on restricting critical race theory teachings in school — a controversial topic right now across the country and here in North Carolina.

Senate Leader Phil Berger will address the topic later this morning.

Berger said the ugly parts of the country’s history should be taught in schools but that students shouldn’t have to adopt an ideology that promotes discrimination and division.

The theory, which was developed in the 1970s, discusses institutionalized racism in America as it relates to minority communities.

The issue was also highlighted in Johnston County last night when dozens of protestors gathered at Johnston County’s school board meeting to oppose the teachings of critical race theory there.

Even after Johnston County board members approved a change to district policy that mandates teachers stick with North Carolina education standards, dozens of people came to debate how race and history should be taught in schools.

“Untrue history is not what we want our children to hear, we want them to hear real history like we’ve heard all of our lives, now some of our history is checkered and some of it’s not great,” said Dale Lands, with the group Citizens Advocates for Accountable Government.

Tamara Barbour, assistant principal of West Johnston High School, said critical race theory is not in her school.

“What we do in the education system is teach what our state department asks us to and we teach the standards, CRT is not in our standards,” Barbour said.

But others, like parent Jill Homan, are not convinced.

“Whether you call it critical race theory or equity or some other name, it’s being taught and it’s being taught to the children,” Homan said.

Barbour said she wants to see a change in history education that includes more diverse points of view.

“I want it to include all perspectives, I want you to talk about the Civil War from everybody’s perspective, not just the south, not just from the north, not just from the white perspective,” Barbour said.

Berger will hold a press conference addressing the issue at 11 a.m.