NC lawmakers to have more oversight of state DOT

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – A bill that gives North Carolina legislative leaders more involvement in overseeing the Department of Transportation has become law without Gov. Roy Cooper’s signature.
Cooper had until Sunday night to act on the measure, but Cooper announced he would neither sign nor veto it.
The new law lets legislative leaders pick six of 20 Board of Transportation members.
Until now, all 19 voting members have been chosen by the governor.
The legislation also makes department cuts to address a cash shortage that worsened when highway revenues plummeted with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cooper says he remains concerned about the governance and public transit funding changes.
