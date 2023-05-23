RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Local, state and federal leaders met Tuesday to discuss efforts to expand broadband internet access across the state.

They met at the Quorum Center in Raleigh for the “Digital Divide: Internet for All” event to coordinate their broadband expansion efforts. It comes as the North Carolina Department of Information Technology wraps up a statewide listening tour where they’ve met with community leaders to hear how internet problems are affecting them.

“Hearing what are the impediments, what’s stopping the ability for us to get to certain residential areas or certain locations,” said NCDIT secretary James Weaver.

The state used money from the American Rescue Plan Act to connect 115,000 homes and businesses so far and North Carolina will have more money coming its way next month when the National Telecommunications and Information Administration announces how much the state will receive as part of the national broadband equity, access and deployment program.

“In every walk of life, you need that connection to stay competitive now to really participate in the economy,” said Nate Denny, NCDIT deputy secretary for broadband and digital equity.

There’s no timetable on when all of the work will be done but state leaders said it will take a few years and they’re getting it done as soon as possible.

NCDIT is asking you to call 919-750-0553 to report your internet speeds so they can get a better idea of which areas to target.