RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina General Assembly begins a new two-year session with Republicans still in charge and COVID-19 safety concerns still prominent.
The House and Senate gavel in at midday Wednesday for a one-day meeting to seat the 170 lawmakers that make up the legislature and elect chamber leaders.
With Republicans holding majorities, Sen. Phil Berger of Eden is expected to be elected to a sixth term as Senate leader and Rep. Tim Moore of Kings Mountain to a fourth term as House speaker.
The opening day in Raleigh will be subdued compared to previous years due to the coronavirus. The family of senators and representatives won’t be on the floor with their loved ones, and press in the chambers are limited. Face coverings, while encouraged, are not required, however.
Wednesday also marks the first day for new Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson as the Senate’s presiding officer.
After Wednesday, lawmakers won’t reconvene until Jan. 27.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Trump’s Republican wall eroding ahead of impeachment vote
- NC legislative session opening subdued amid virus worries; masks not required in NCGA
- Deputies release new information, timeline of Robeson County officer-involved shooting
- The details: How Trump’s 2nd impeachment will unfold
- After losing wife to cancer, Kansas man goes to court to keep her beloved service dog