The vote board in the N.C. House on the budget on Thursday. Photo by Michael Hyland/CBS 17

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – The North Carolina legislature is moving its proposed state budget adjustments closer to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk.

The Republican-controlled House on Thursday gave initial approval to changes for the second year of the current two-year budget law.

The Senate voted 38-9 Thursday to approve the budget.

Additional votes are required Friday before the measure can go to Cooper.

He’ll have to decide whether to veto it or let it become law. Republicans have portrayed the plan as a fiscal fortification against inflation and recession by spending and saving wisely.

House Democrats said the state could have done more to address education and help state workers and teachers.