CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – An overnight fire caused by a lightning strike displaced residents at an east Charlotte apartment complex, the Charlotte Fire Department said on Sunday.
Crews responded to calls regarding the blaze at some point before 3:30 a.m. Sunday at an apartment complex on Tremaine Court. Flames were visible upon arrival, Charlotte fire officials said.
The fire was brought under control within 90 minutes and the two-alarm fire involved 60 firefighters.
Medic said one patient was transported to an area medical center to be treated for non-emergency reasons.
City officials later said a firefighter suffered minor injuries and was treated and released.
The Red Cross was seen assisting residents who were displaced.
The cause of the fire was deemed to be a lightning strike and about $250,000 in damages has been estimated.