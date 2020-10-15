NC lineman finds out he’s cancer-free, heads straight to Louisiana to help with Hurricane Delta storm relief

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With the devastation that Hurricane Delta brought to Louisiana, electric power companies in the area were in need of assistance as thousands lost electricity due to the storm.

Duke Energy, based in the Carolinas was one of the companies tasked with helping fellow linemen restore power.

Along for the ride, Tyler Manick, who on Oct. 8, just days before making the trip nearly 900 miles down Interstate 85, found out he was cancer-free.

Manick, an Old Fort, N.C. resident, and his bucket truck journeyed from Marion to the hardest-hit areas of Louisiana. But after a 27-month journey with leukemia, he was ready to get back to doing what he loves: helping people.

This was the first time Manick has been able to deploy for storm response since his leukemia diagnosis in 2018, Duke Energy says.

“I had 812 days of treatment. It was a long, tough road, but God is good,” Manick said in an interview with Duke Energy. “I’m just trying to get back to normal life.”

According to Duke Energy, Manick has worked for the company since 2014. In 2017, he deployed to Florida for Hurricane Irma restoration.

A month after his diagnosis in 2018, his wife Chelsey gave birth to their first child, Samaira. While he fought cancer, his Duke Energy teammates helped the Manicks adjust by doing chores at their home, driving Manick to appointments and raising enough money to nearly cover his health insurance deductible, Duke Energy writes.

“That’s huge. That’s more than just an everyday job,” Manick said. “We couldn’t have done it without our support group. I want the people who helped me out to know that I appreciate them.”

In 2019, Manick became well enough to return to work but could not make out-of-state trips due to his doctor appointments. But with southern Louisiana reeling from two major storms in a six-week span, he’s thankful to just be out there.

“I am thankful,” he said, “that I am healthy enough to do it.”

