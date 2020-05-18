NC long-term care facilities to get supply of protective equipment for residents, staff

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 3,000 state-licensed long-term care facilities across North Carolina will receive a supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Adult care homes, family care homes, nursing homes, intermediate care facilities for individuals with intellectual disabilities and mental health facilities will receive supplies.

The North Carolina Department of Health & Human Services says facilities will also receive a limited increased rate for some Medicaid services to support infection prevention and management.

“We have a team dedicated to supporting our long-term care facilities as they protect our aging family members and loved ones who require round-the-clock care and the staff who care for them,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen, M.D. “We want to help them do all that they can because once an outbreak occurs in a congregate living setting, it can be difficult to prevent the spread of the virus.”

Facilities will receive a supply meant to last 14 days. PPE packs will include face shields, procedure masks, gloves and shoe covers.

NCDHHS is partnering with North Carolina Emergency Management and the National Guard to deliver the packs at local distribution centers.

State health officials say the Medicaid rate increase is intended to support strengthening infection prevention and management capacities with technical support from NCDHHS.

The increase will also apply to personal care assistance and home health services to help providers who support people being able to stay at home where there is less risk to exposure.