NC looking for volunteers to pick up trash during fall litter sweep

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Volunteers are needed to help pick up trash next month during North Carolina’s Adopt-A-Highway Fall Litter Sweep.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said volunteers are needed Sept. 11-25.

NCDOT said it is easier than ever to sign up by using its online form.

“Since this year began, NCDOT and our partner organizations have picked up more than eight and a half million pounds of litter,” said State Roadside Engineer David Harris. “We need everyone’s help to keep that momentum. The Litter Sweep is a great opportunity to get outdoors with family and friends and work alongside NCDOT to ensure North Carolina remains a beautiful place to live and work.”

Volunteers can request clean-up supplies such as trash bags, gloves and safety vests from local NCDOT county maintenance offices.

Anyone who has been recently diagnosed with or exposed to COVID-19 should refrain from participating.

For more information, visit the Litter Sweep web page or call 919-707-2970.