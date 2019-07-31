NC Lottery officials: Sales raised record-setting $708M for education

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Officials with the North Carolina Education Lottery say record-setting sales led to a record-breaking amount of money raised for education programs in the state.

The money raised came from $2.86 billion in lottery ticket sales, up from $2.6 billion last year.

According to a news release, this is the most money ever for education programs for fiscal year 2019, setting a new record of $708.3 million.

This means on average, the lottery generated more than $1.9 million a day for education, according to final, but unaudited results, officials say.

“The fun of lottery games raises money that supports the dreams of students across our state, from 4-year-olds in our preschool students at our universities and community colleges,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the Education Lottery. “The lottery gives North Carolinians the chance to win prizes from games ranging from scratch-off tickets to Powerball and along the way we raise additional dollars for a great cause.”

The additional dollars support education programs in all 100 counties of the state, as determined each year by legislators in the state budget.

According to the release this year, the extra dollars helped:

· Build and repair schools

· Make college more affordable through scholarships and grants based on financial need

· Support school systems with the costs of school workers and transportation

· Provide a free academic preschool to 4-year-olds

Retailers across the state earned $199 million in commissions from lottery ticket sales, $17 million more than last year.

There are more than 7,000 retail locations, which play an important role in the state’s retail economy.

The lottery’s total contribution to the state since inception in March 2006 exceeded $6.6 billion.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now