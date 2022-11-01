GASTONIA, N.C. (WJZY) – A machete-wielding suspect on a bicycle attacked and injured three random men in Gastonia Tuesday morning, police said.

Gastonia police said they responded to reports of a stabbing around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday near 400 Redding Street, which is near the Gastonia Farmer’s Market.

Three men were found suffering from various injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital.

They told Gastonia police they were doing work outside in the area when a suspect on a bicycle approached them and then assaulted them, according to a news release from police.

The victims and the suspect were not known to each other and the victims told police they did not know why they were attacked, the news release said.

After the attack, the suspect fled the scene on the bicycle. A description was given to officers and the suspect was arrested about two hours later about a mile away near the intersection of N. Rhyne Street and Davidson Avenue

The suspect had a machete on him at the time of arrest, police said.

The suspect was identified as 36-year-old Decarlos Freshley, police said in the news release. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/seriously injure and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to seriously injure, police said.

The three men suffered injuries that police said were non-life-threatening.

Freshley is being held without bond at this time.