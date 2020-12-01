NC mall changes teen policy after parents attacked while picking up daughter

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – A North Carolina mall is extending a policy which requires teenagers under 18 to be accompanied by someone over 21 years old after a weekend attack involving parents and their daughter.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports the change in policy for Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem extends the requirement to cover all hours of mall operation from Fridays through Sundays.

During the recent incident, two adults were knocked to the parking lot surface, and police said the attackers also stole a purse outside TGI Fridays.

The two had gone to the mall after the woman’s 13-year-old daughter said a group of teenagers was threatening to attack her.

That attack came a week after a teen was shot in the face at Hanes Mall.

That incident happened on Nov. 22 when two groups of youths were gathered in the parking lot of the mall around 4:25 p.m. when a shot was fired.

The bullet hit the concrete then grazed the left side of the victim’s face, police say. The victim has non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting happened in the mall parking lot near J.C. Penney, police said.