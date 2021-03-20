NC mall evacuated after shots fired, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – A large police presence is currently on scene at Northlake Mall for a shooting but no victims have been located at this point, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say.

Medic says the mall was evacuated late Saturday afternoon and they are currently treating two people for minor injuries during the evacuation.

Multiple shoppers at the mall said they heard shots fired near the food court before people began evacuating.

The Charlotte Fire Department says a family reunification area is located at Belk’s lower level parking lot and anyone looking for family members should report to that area.

This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be provided when available.