GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina police Saturday identified two victims in a mall shooting on Black Friday that started because of a fight.

The incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. at the Greenville Mall, which later closed, according to a Saturday news release from Greenville police.

Two young men were found in the mall near the American Eagle store, police said.

Theodore Devon Dunn Jr., 21, and Irashamire Raashad Perkins, 22, both of Greenville, were taken to ECU Health Medical Center after the shooting.

Police said in a news release that one victim admitted “the shooting occurred after he engaged in a fight with an individual with whom he had previous conflicts.”

Police said Saturday that no one has been arrested in connection with the shootings, but officers are “continuing to conduct interviews related to the incident and are following up on strong leads.”

A Greenville police officer who was working for Belk heard the gunfire and responded to the scene, police said.

Police said the mall did not hire any off-duty Greenville officers on Black Friday. WNCT reported the mall hired off-duty Greenville police in the past.

“(Police) Chief Sauls plans to meet with mall management next week, as members of the GPD command staff have done on numerous occasions in the past, to address security recommendations for the mall moving forward,” the news release said.

Perkins was still hospitalized as of Saturday. Dunn suffered wounds that are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Greenville police thanked the East Carolina University Police Department for helping in the matter.

The mall reopened Saturday morning, according to WNCT.