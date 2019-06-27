NC man, 2 young girls killed in head-on wreck in SC

(Courtesy of Twitter/@SCHP_Troop1)

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS/WNCN) – The Orangeburg County Coroner has identified the three victims who died in a collision Monday on Interstate 26 west near exit 154 in South Carolina.

Thomas Rusgrove, 37, Esther Rusgrove,14, and Jennie Ruth Rusgrove, 11 each died from blunt force injuries. Public records show Thomas Rusgrove lived in Watauga County.

The head-on collision occurred on June 24 when a Freightliner traveling east on I-26 crossed over the median and hit a 2008 Toyota van in a head-on.

Another child in the 2008 Toyota van hit was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries, South Carolina highway patrol said.

The SCHP continues to investigate.

