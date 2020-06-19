NC man accused in string of indecent exposures at businesses over the last year

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – A man is accused of inappropriate sexual behavior on a number of occasions in a number of different businesses across Winston-Salem over the last year.
Keith Wayne Massey, 66, of Winston-Salem, who is a registered sex offender, was released from the Oklahoma Department of Corrections in April 2019 and moved to Winston-Salem.
Winston-Salem police say the crimes started in June 2019 at the Mega Thrift on Clemmonsville Road.
He was arrested on charges of masturbating in public.
He is also accused of exposing himself at the Kohl’s on Hanes Mall Boulevard in January.
He was later accused of exposing himself at two Walmart stores in Winston-Salem.
Police say he was arrested last month for exposing himself in a Michael’s store.
His most recent exposure arrest happened at a Goodwill store.
On Thursday, he was confined in the Forsyth County jail under a $30,000 secured bond.
