NC man accused of attempting to set two people on fire

ROCKY POINT, N.C. (WECT) – A Rocky Point man is accused of pouring cooking oil and gasoline on two people and trying to set them on fire late Thursday night.

Gordon Tyrone McAllister, 61, has been charged with:

2 counts of attempted murder

2 counts of malicious throwing of corrosive acid or alkali

First-degree burglary

First-degree arson

Malicious damage of occupied property by use of explosive or incendiary

According to the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a residence in the 100 block of Windward Drive in Rocky Point shortly after 11:30 p.m.

Sheriff’s office officials say that McAllister came into the residence and had a dispute with one of the victims. After leaving for a short time, McAllister returned to the home and entered through the back door with a gasoline container.

“Once inside, McAllister grabbed cooking oil from the kitchen and proceed to throw cooking oil all over the residence and the victims,” the sheriff’s office said. “McAllister then took the container of gasoline and poured (it) on the victims, furniture, and the floor. McAllister then lit a paper towel on fire in an attempt to set fire to the victims, stating that ’he was going to kill them.’

“At this time, the gasoline flashed back on McAllister, one of the victims was able to strike McAllister with a chair, stopping him from throwing the lit paper towel.”

McAllister left the residence prior to deputies arriving but was located McAllister down the street, and arrested without incident.

He is being held without bond.

