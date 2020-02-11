NC man accused of firing rifle at roommates after argument

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A New Hanover County man is accused of firing a rifle at two of his roommates after an argument Monday night.

According to Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, James Calvin Garner and his three roommates were arguing in a home located at 5204 Blue Clay Road.

Garner told his roommates to move out of the home and grabbed a .22 caliber rifle, Brewer said.

He then fired one shot into a bathroom in the house before running outside and firing another shot into the kitchen, hitting a cabinet.

Brewer said Garner then came to the front of the house and fired a shot at two of his roommates, who were loading items into a vehicle. A bullet struck the vehicle.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Brewer said that it is believed that the multiple people involved were under the influence of illegal substances at the time.

Garner was taken into custody without incident at the scene.

Garner, 50, was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling/moving vehicle, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He has been booked under a $250,000 secured bond.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety website, Garner has numerous previous convictions.

He served about 21 months in prison after a 2002 conviction for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and discharging a firearm into an occupied home.

He was released from prison in September of 2018 after serving just over 10 years after being convicted of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury after stabbing a man in 2007.

Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.

More headlines from CBS17.com: