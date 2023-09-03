MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was accused of impersonating a juvenile probation officer on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, according to the Monroe Police Department.

Michael Wright was arrested and charged with impersonation of a police officer and possession of a firearm by a felon; he is out of jail on bond.

Police say they discovered Wright went to a juvenile’s residence posing as a probation officer and conducted “home visits” to gain custody of the child. Detectives conducted a search warrant at his home and found evidence to support the allegations, reports stated.

Investigators said they found police-style equipment and a firearm.