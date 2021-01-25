NC man accused of plowing into restaurant, killing family expected to plead guilty Monday

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WJZY) – Roger Self, the man accused of running his car into a Gaston County restaurant, killing two of his family members, is expected to enter a guilty plea Monday, according to his family.

Self was charged with intentionally driving his car into the Surf and Turf Lodge of Bessemer City on May 20, 2018. His daughter, Katelyn Self and daughter-in-law Amanda Self were killed. His wife, son and granddaughter survived, but suffered severe injuries.

Self’s family and friends said he was depressed and struggling with anxiety before the incident.

Austin Rammell, Self’s pastor, said Roger loved his family despite what happened.

“He loved the daughter he killed,” Rammell said. “He loved the daughter-in-law he killed.”

Self had previously pleaded “not guilty” to his murder charge, but his family said he will change that plea to guilty Monday when he appears in a Gaston County courtroom.

