NC man accused of raping woman after being told to move out

Posted: Nov 26, 2018 09:31 AM EST

Updated: Nov 26, 2018 09:31 AM EST

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man is accused of raping a woman after she told him to move out of her apartment, according to Wilmington police.

Jennifer Dandron with the Wilmington Police Department said officers responded to a residence on N. Fifth Avenue just before 4 p.m. Saturday in response to a rape call.

The victim told officers that when she tried to get Robert Craig Daniels to move out of her apartment, he turned violent.

Daniels pointed a gun at the victim during the incident.

Daniels, 29, has been charged with:

  • Assault on a female
  • First-degree rape
  • First-degree kidnapping
  • Assault by pointing a gun

