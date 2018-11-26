NC man accused of raping woman after being told to move out
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man is accused of raping a woman after she told him to move out of her apartment, according to Wilmington police.
Jennifer Dandron with the Wilmington Police Department said officers responded to a residence on N. Fifth Avenue just before 4 p.m. Saturday in response to a rape call.
The victim told officers that when she tried to get Robert Craig Daniels to move out of her apartment, he turned violent.
Daniels pointed a gun at the victim during the incident.
Daniels, 29, has been charged with:
- Assault on a female
- First-degree rape
- First-degree kidnapping
- Assault by pointing a gun
