NC man accused of raping woman after being told to move out

Robert Craig Daniels (New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man is accused of raping a woman after she told him to move out of her apartment, according to Wilmington police.

Jennifer Dandron with the Wilmington Police Department said officers responded to a residence on N. Fifth Avenue just before 4 p.m. Saturday in response to a rape call.

The victim told officers that when she tried to get Robert Craig Daniels to move out of her apartment, he turned violent.

Daniels pointed a gun at the victim during the incident.

Daniels, 29, has been charged with:

Assault on a female

First-degree rape

First-degree kidnapping

Assault by pointing a gun

