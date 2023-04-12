RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Randolph County man accused of child sex crimes allegedly committed a house arrest violation, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say they discovered that Johan Manuel Yubran, 21, had violated the conditions of his electronic house arrest on Sunday and Monday.

Yurban originally was placed on house arrest in July 2020 after being charged with eight counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Deputies later came to the area of East Dixie Drive in Asheboro where they found Yurban and took him into custody.

Yurban was taken to the detention center and the magistrate found probable cause to charge him with a felony electronic house arrest violation.

He was placed on a $100,000 bond plus continued house arrest and will appear in the Randolph County Superior Court on Monday.