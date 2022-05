HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man is accused of sexually assaulting a 5-year-old in Henderson County, a local sheriff’s office said.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation on Sunday into the recent sexual assault of a child, that happened within county limits.

As a result, deputies charged Matthew Alexander Moses with one count of indecent liberties with a child.

Moses is currently being held in the Henderson County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.