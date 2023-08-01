ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is accused of sexually assaulting a child in Randolph County, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On May 1, Randolph County deputies were told about a sex offense against a juvenile.

After an investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division, charges were pressed against 33-year-old Lucas Matthew Jennings for felony first-degree statutory rape and felony indecent liberties with a child.

On Friday, Jennings was arrested and taken to the Randolph County Detention Center where he was served the warrant and an outstanding warrant for a misdemeanor probation violation.

The magistrate issued a $301,000 secured bond.