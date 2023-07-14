ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man arrested by Randolph County deputies is accused of sexually assaulting a child, according to the sheriff’s office.

On May 28, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office was told about a sex offense involving a minor.

Following an investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division, charges were pressed against 23-year-old Jonathan Linden Brown for:

Three counts of felony indecent liberties with a child

Two counts of felony statutory sex offense with a child less than 15-years-old

Felony statutory rape of a child under 15-years-old



On Wednesday, Brown was taken into custody at the Randolph County Detention Center and received a $500,000 secured bond.