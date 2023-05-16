MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Stokes County man faces multiple charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a teenager in Mount Airy, according to a Surry County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On May 6, Surry County deputies responded to a reported sexual assault.

Deputies said a 17-year-old female was assaulted on the Mount Airy Greenway.

The Mount Airy Police Department is also involved alongside SCSO officials in the investigation, which led to the suspect David Ray Lunsford, 37, of Pinnacle.

Lunsford was found on the Greenway, and detectives were able to obtain warrants and took him into custody.

He was arrested and charged with:

One count of first-degree kidnapping

One count of first-degree forcible rape

Two counts of first-degree forcible sex offense

One count of crime against nature

Lunsford was placed under a $3,000,000 secured bond.

The investigation is ongoing.