NC man accused of shooting deputy, another person is captured in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (AP/WNCT) — The manhunt for Robert Lee Strother ended Saturday night after five additional agencies added their support to the effort.

Strother, who was wanted for shooting a Lenoir County deputy Thursday night and another person Friday, was taken into custody before 8:30 p.m. Saturday, officials said.

The 30-year-old was apprehended near 3530 Banks School Road in Kinston, said Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms; Greene County Sheriff’s Office, New Bern Police Department, Snow Hill Police Department, and the Washington Police Department joined the efforts to catch Strother Saturday.

Deputy Steven Key was shot Thursday night outside a home in La Grange

The red Dodge Dakota truck officials say Strother stole after he shot its owner has been removed from where it was abandoned on Friday.

The resident who was shot was listed in critical condition, Ingram said earlier Friday.

The vehicle was found in the wood line surrounded by severe undergrowth; it was still running and in reverse, but stuck in the undergrowth when it was discovered by officials Friday.

The multi-agency manhunt for Strother continued throughout the night Friday into Saturday morning in the Kennedy Home Road corridor.