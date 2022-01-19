NC man accused of shooting, killing his mother inside bathroom

CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Concord Police have arrested Ya-Qway Jayshawn Sawyer, 24, for murdering his mother, Katrina Smith.

Ya-Qway Sawyer (Concord Police Department)

Investigators said the situation started at 5844 Brookstone Drive NW around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday. Cabarrus County EMS was called to the home for a medical-related incident.

As they were leaving, EMS heard multiple gunshots coming from the home, and called police for assistance. That’s when officers say they found Smith in the bathroom suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and arrested Sawyer attempting to leave the scene.

Though the commotion happened overnight, neighbors near the home say they saw it all.

“My wife woke me up around 1:30. She said she heard some banging noises. Three or four of them,” said neighbor Miguel Roldan. “It’s sad. I mean, I imagine people being cooped up all these days, all these years… tensions are coming up.”

“I just thought someone was constructing something or fireworks. That normally happens here,” said neighbor Genesis Roaman. “I just assumed a fight broke out or he was under the influence or something. I never imagined death.”

Neighbors say the family had moved in less than two months ago – not long enough for anyone to really get to know them. Regardless, they say no one ever expects a tragedy this severe to happen right next door.

Queen City News reached out to Concord police to ask for information about the initial medical call, and if it had anything to do with the shooting that happened shortly after. They say they are not releasing any additional information at this time.

Sawyer is charged with one count of murder and is currently being held in the Cabarrus County Jail with no bond.