SEAGROVE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Seagrove man is facing animal cruelty charges after an investigation by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

On June 5, deputies and Randolph County Animal Services came to a property on Little Beane Store Road in Seagrove after getting a report of animal cruelty.

Investigators identified Keontai Javon McKenzie as a suspect and seized the dogs on the property.

Following the investigation, McKenzie was charged with felony killing an animal by starvation and five counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animals. The magistrate found probable cause and a warrant was issued.

On Thursday, deputies found McKenzie and took him to the detention center where he was served his outstanding warrants. He was given a $5,000 secured bond and appeared in court on Friday.