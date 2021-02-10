NC man accused of statutory rape now faces new child pornography charges

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man accused of raping a child is now also facing charges related to child pornography, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

On Oct. 15, 2020, deputies received a report that a girl had been sexually assaulted in the Welcome area of Davidson County.

On Oct. 19, deputies arrested Eddie Eugene Towery Jr., 31, of Lexington, and charged him with six counts of statutory rape, six counts of statutory sex offense, and six counts of indecent liberties with a child.

As the sheriff’s office continued to investigate, they determined that Towery had made and was in possession of child pornography.

On Monday, Towery, who was still in jail, was served with warrants for three counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a child and three counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a child.