NC man accused of taking $7 in armed robbery sentenced to at least 7 years in prison

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A Wilmington man is heading to prison after being found guilty of armed robbery Tuesday.

Malik Point, 24, was sentenced to 7 to 9 ½ years in prison for his role in an armed robbery that occurred in January 2020.

Cerrica Jackson, Point’s co-defendant, currently is serving 33-52 months in prison after pleading guilty two weeks ago to conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

Malik Point

Cerrica Jackson

“The victim in the case testified that he had gone to the North Side Food Market on Red Cross Street around 6:30 p.m. on January 5, 2020,” the District Attorney’s Office stated in a news release. “While in the store, he noticed Point come to the cash register and return outside. When the victim exited, both Point and Jackson walked in the same direction as the victim away from the store. The man reported that upon reaching his back yard, Point brandished a handgun and demanded his wallet.

“Jackson retrieved the wallet after the victim placed it on the ground. The pair got away with $7. The victim was able to provide a detailed description of Point and Jackson to 911, mostly because of the distinctive clothing they were wearing. Surveillance footage from the store also played a crucial role in their identification.”

Officials say that Wilmington police officers took Point and Jackson into custody later that evening blocks away from the crime scene.

Point had previously been convicted of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, possession of a handgun by a minor, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and resisting a public officer, according to the DA’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.