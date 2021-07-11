NC man accused of torturing animals, posting videos

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A sheriff’s office says a North Carolina man is facing multiple charges after investigators connected him to videos that showed him abusing and killing small animals.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports that the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office says Caleb Daniel Dewald is charged with four counts of felony animal cruelty.

Specifically, the sheriff’s office accuses Dewald of abusing three squirrels and a possum. Two warrants say Dewald captured a squirrel in 2018 and a possum in 2019 in metal cages.

They say the 19-year-old from Winston-Salem submerged the animals into containers filled with water.