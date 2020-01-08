NC man accused of tossing ‘gray death’ drug blend out of vehicle during Alamance County chase

SNOW CAMP, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested after throwing “gray death” heroin mixture out of his vehicle during a chase, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, deputies tried to pull over a vehicle for a motor vehicle violation.

Deputies say the driver, 42-year-old Phillip Lee Vincent, of Snow Camp, refused to stop for blue lights and the siren.

While driving away from deputies, Vincent reportedly tossed a mixture of heroin and fentanyl, also known as “gray death,” out of the vehicle.

Deputies were able to find 3.17 grams of the drug mixture.

A K-9 helped investigators find baggies and a set of digital scales.

Vincent was arrested and charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while license revoked – impaired revocation.

