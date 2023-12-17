HOFFMAN, N.C. (WJZY) — A man is being held without bond after assaulting his wife, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

On Dec. 11, deputies said they were called to a home on McCoy Drive in Hoffman for a domestic incident. A woman said her husband was drunk and arguing with her when he hit her multiple times in the face.

The woman said that her husband locked her in a bedroom, continued to assault her, and would not let her leave. However, she was able to grab her gun and a struggle ensued over the weapon.

According to deputies, they were able to speak with the woman at a neighbor’s house. They then convinced the husband, 46-year-old Sheldon Maurice Nealy, to open the door and come out of his house. During a pat down, deputies noticed Nealy was bleeding and had a gunshot wound to his upper thigh.

Officials sidy EMS took the man to the hospital, where he was treated for his injury. Following his release from the hospital, Nealy was taken to the magistrate’s office and charged with:

Second-degree kidnapping

Interfering with emergency communication

Assault on a female

Nealy is being held at the Richmond County Jail without bond due to the incident being domestic violence-related. His next court appearance is on the morning of Thursday, December 21.