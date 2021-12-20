NC man arrested after Dollar General stick-up at gunpoint, deputies say

PEMBROKE, N.C. (WBTW) – A Robeson County man faces a number of charges stemming from an armed robbery at a Dollar General store.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says James A. Swett, 23, of Rowland was arrested Sunday.

He’s charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, breaking and entering, and larceny after breaking and entering.

Deputies said that on Nov. 30 around 7:55 p.m., Swett entered the Dollar General store at 3155 Union Chapel Road in Pembroke.

Once inside, Swett demanded money while pointing a gun at employees, according to deputies.

Swett then fled on foot after getting money out of the cash register, deputies said.

He was booked into the Robeson County Detention Center with a $265,000 secured bond.

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing. The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) helped in the investigation.