INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (WJZY) — A man who led law enforcement on a chase before leaving his children in the car has been arrested, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO).

On Tuesday afternoon, officials said a deputy in the Indian Trail area tried to stop a car with a fake tag driven by 32-year-old Kirby Faulkner of Charlotte. The car then sped off before the deputy could walk up to speak with Faulkner.

Another deputy saw Faulkner driving at a high rate of speed and also tried to stop him, the sheriff’s office stated. The chase ended on I-485 near Lawyer’s Road after a tire deflation device was used.

New video from Carol Cranfield given to Queen City News shows the stop-sticks being deployed.

Authorities say Faulker ran on foot, leaving his 1-year-old and 11-year-old children in the car. It was discovered that the car was stolen and that a “large quantity of marijuana” was inside the vehicle.

“Offenses and arrests aside, he has a duty to those children to be their father, to protect them, he had zero regard for their well-being,” said Lt. James Maye with the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

After making sure the children were uninjured from the crash, officials say a multi-agency search for Faulkner was launched, but he could not be found at the time.

Late Wednesday night, the Sheriff’s Office announced that Faulkner was arrested.

Faulkner is charged with:

Two counts of Speeding to Elude Arrest

Obtaining Property by False Pretenses

Felony Child Abuse

Fraudulent Disposal of Security

Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle

Fictitious/ Expired Registration Plate

Wilful Fail to Transfer/ Yeid Title

Felony Possession of Marijuana

Speeding

Reckless Driving to Endanger

Children under 16 Not Secured in Seat

Faulkner is also facing several warrants related to crimes around the Charlotte area, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, the Sheriff’s Office at 704-283-3789, the Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600, or submit a tip through the UCSO mobile app.