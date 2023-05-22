SPINDALE, N.C. (WSPA) — The Spindale Police Department said that a man was arrested after making threats to kill people inside a home Sunday.

According to officers, they responded to the area of the 100 block of Weathers Street in reference to a shots fired call around 2:58 a.m. While responding to the home, officers received information that there was a person inside the home who said he was going to kill everyone in the house including the police if they showed up.

Officers said that they were able to find a family member in the area and gather additional information. Officers said that other adults and children were inside the home.

After learning this information, the decision was made to stage off the scene to not further escalate the situation. The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team was called out for assistance.

As the response team was being activated, additional family members were able to leave the home and go where law enforcement was standing by. Family members did confirm that Christopher Kimble was the only person left inside the home.

According to officers, Rutherford County EMS responded to check several people for injuries sustained during the incident, and two people were transported to Rutherford County Hospital where they were treated and later released.

Warrants were secured for Kimble, however, when members of the response team and Spindale police responded to the home to arrest Kimble but he was no longer there.

Officers said that the Spindale police received information that Kimble had returned to the home. Officers then responded to the home once again and were able to arrest Kimble without incident around 9 a.m.

Kimble is charged with the following:

two counts of assault with a deadly weapon,

discharge firearm in the city,

assault with a deadly weapon with a minor present

two counts of communicating threats,

injury to real property,

two counts of first-degree kidnapping,

interfere with emergency communications,

damage to property, and

assault on female.

Kimble is being held on a $140,000 bond.