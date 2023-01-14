BLADENBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested on Friday at a dance studio for having methamphetamine and violating his probation, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, the Bladen County Sheriff’s received a call regarding a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of Dance Infinity, located in the 7000 block of N.C. 242 South near Bladenboro.

Vice/Narcotics units were in the area at the time of the call and deputies arrived three minutes later.

After investigating, narcotics agents identified the occupant of the vehicle as 32-year-old Chris Clyde Russ, officials said.

Agents said Russ had methamphetamine during his arrest and was wanted by North Carolina Probation and Parole. He was arrested and charged with possession of schedule II controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia and probation violation.

Russ was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $15,000 bond. According to the North Carolina Branch Judicial website, he has two separate court appearances on Jan. 17 and 25.