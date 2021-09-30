NC man arrested, charged after getting on school bus, yelling at kids for bullying his child

MONROE, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina man was arrested and charged after entering his child’s school bus and berating the children on board for how they treat his child, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident took place on Tuesday morning at the student pick up at a Super Eight Motel in Monroe, the sheriff’s office said.

Demor Lee Brooks (Union County Sheriff’s Office)

Demor Lee Brooks is accused of getting onto the school bus, refusing to leave when told to do so by the bus driver and then berating the children using “profane language.”

The sheriff’s office said Brooks used vulgar language but did not physically harm any of the children.

Authorities said Brooks was upset over how students on the bus were treating his child. The entire incident lasted only about 30 seconds, according to the investigation.

After Brooks finished, he got off the bus and the driver took the students to Rock Rest Elementary School, deputies said.

Later in the day, the county’s School Resource Officer (SRO) investigated the incident and “determined that evidence existed to charge and arrest Mr. Brooks with one count of trespass/enter school or activity bus – refuse to leave and one count of disorderly conduct on a school bus.”

Brooks was arrested later in the afternoon on the charges and taken to the Union County Detention Center.

Additionally, Sheriff Eddie Cathey said of the incident, “We will not allow the safety of our students and our schools to be compromised at any point by any person. Any parent that may have a concern regarding their child should follow the proper reporting procedures that are in place for an appropriate resolution.”