NC man arrested, charged for intimidating protesters while carrying AR-15, handgun

STATESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Statesville man was arrested after protesters called police saying he was armed with an AR-15 and a handgun and was driving by their demonstration, making them feel intimidated.
Police said on May 31, James Holden, 37, was seen carrying an AR-15 and a handgun on his side while people were peacefully protesting the death of George Floyd in the downtown area.
On Monday, police received complaints from demonstrators saying that Holden drove by their protest multiple times, making them feel uncomfortable.
Statesville police contacted Holden and he confirmed the incidents.
On Tuesday, Holden was charged for going armed to the terror of the people. He turned himself in to the Statesville Police Department on Wednesday and received a $15,000 unsecured bond.
