NC man arrested for allegedly giving cocaine, alcohol to 3-month-old

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man is accused of giving cocaine and alcohol to a 3-month-old child, accord to Winston-Salem police.

Officers say the child tested positive for cocaine. The child’s blood alcohol level was 0.17% — 0.09% above the legal limit for North Carolina.

Ronnie Keith Johnson, 60, of Winston-Salem, faces a charge of felony negligent child abuse inflicting serious physical injury.

Police believe he is out on a $10,000 bond.