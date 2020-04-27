NC man arrested for allegedly giving cocaine, alcohol to 3-month-old

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man is accused of giving cocaine and alcohol to a 3-month-old child, accord to Winston-Salem police.
Officers say the child tested positive for cocaine. The child’s blood alcohol level was 0.17% — 0.09% above the legal limit for North Carolina.
Ronnie Keith Johnson, 60, of Winston-Salem, faces a charge of felony negligent child abuse inflicting serious physical injury.
Police believe he is out on a $10,000 bond.
- Highlighting 3 must-see games for the Carolina Panthers
- NC senator calls for investigation of state’s COVID-19 contact tracing initiative
- Apex Friendship principal’s meaningful gesture honoring seniors goes viral
- Some Durham businesses hold off reopening despite state’s loosened order
- ‘We want to be able to bring her home’: Monica Moynan’s family searching for answers
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now