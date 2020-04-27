NC man arrested for allegedly giving cocaine, alcohol to 3-month-old

North Carolina news

by: WGHP

Posted: / Updated:

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man is accused of giving cocaine and alcohol to a 3-month-old child, accord to Winston-Salem police.

Officers say the child tested positive for cocaine. The child’s blood alcohol level was 0.17% — 0.09% above the legal limit for North Carolina.

Ronnie Keith Johnson, 60, of Winston-Salem, faces a charge of felony negligent child abuse inflicting serious physical injury.

Police believe he is out on a $10,000 bond.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories