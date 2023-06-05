CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — A mother reported that a man she did not know punched her 1-year-old in the face, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Officers say they were called just after 11:30 a.m. on Sunday to the intersection of Summit Avenue and South Tryon Street in Charlotte for an assault on a child.

With help from bystanders, police were able to quickly arrest 26-year-old Rico Limon Williams in connection with the incident, authorities say. Williams is charged with assault on a child under 12.

According to police, the 1-year-old victim was taken to Levine Children’s Hospital for medical treatment but has been released from the hospital.