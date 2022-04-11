MAIDEN, N.C. (WJZY) – A suspect who was attempting to distribute drugs within close proximity of a school has been arrested, Maiden police said Monday.

Detectives began investigating Bradley Caldwell, 28, of Maiden, regarding the drug-related activity.

Warrants were issued for his arrest and he was taken into custody on Friday following a search of a home on N. Main Ave., police said.

Seventy fentanyl pills and marijuana were seized, police said.

Caldwell faces charges that include trafficking opium/heroin within close proximity of a school.

He was given a $10,000 secured bond and had his first court appearance on Monday.

The name of the school was not released.