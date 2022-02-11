NC man arrested for sexually abusing girlfriend’s daughter, deputies say

CLARKTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A North Carolina man was arrested at work for sexually abusing his girlfriend’s daughter, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

The sheriff’s office said it received a report of sexual abuse on Dec. 11, 2021. The victim, who is a child, said it happened at Dwayne Campbell, Jr.’s house during the summer.

The victim said there were numerous incidents, a news release said.

On Thursday, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office obtained warrants for indecent liberties with a child by an adult, statutory sexual offense with a child by an adult, and crimes against nature.

Bladen County deputies, with help from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, arrested Campbell at his place of employment in Whiteville. He was jailed on a $150,000 secured bond.