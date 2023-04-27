KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacob Roman Honeycutt was arrested and is facing charges by the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office for stealing vases and brass markers from two graveyards in the area.

On Wednesday, Honeycutt, who is from Seven Springs, was arrested after Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office investigators found the stolen items at a local salvage yard. The investigators contacted the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office about recent thefts from Oak Ridge Memorial Park in Pink Hill. With assistance from DCSO investigators, LCSO detectives were able to confirm the grave markers and vases were from Oak Ridge Memorial Park.

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office has received reports of similar thefts from Pinelawn Cemetary in Kinston. Investigators were able to tie Honeycutt to thefts of grave markers and grave vases at Pinelawn.

Honeycutt was charged with two counts of felony larceny and seven counts of obtaining property by false pretenses. He was also served DCSO warrants for felony breaking and/or entering, felony larceny after breaking and/or entering and felony disturb casket/grave marker.

Honeycutt is currently in Lenoir County Jail under a secured bond.